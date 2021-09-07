TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. TransUnion reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRU. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 6,879.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,047,000 after buying an additional 3,474,210 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TransUnion by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,719 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,453,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,018,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,873 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.16. 667,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,204. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

