TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Trading 0.7% Higher

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) shares shot up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.57. 18,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 6,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26.

About TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY)

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

