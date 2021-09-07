Treat DAO (TREAT) Hits Market Cap of $3.34 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $3.34 or 0.00007160 BTC on popular exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $171,917.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00058691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00129524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00180047 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.88 or 0.07150339 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,572.06 or 0.99945495 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.01 or 0.00884195 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

