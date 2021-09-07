Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.22.

Several research firms recently commented on TREVF. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised Trevali Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Trevali Mining stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Trevali Mining has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.54 million and a PE ratio of -2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 17.00%.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

