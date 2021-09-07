Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 365.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:TRVN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,221. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $212.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.43. Trevena has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow acquired 56,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trevena by 221.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after buying an additional 7,704,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trevena by 2,972.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 2,577,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trevena by 93.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 1,311,611 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Trevena by 149.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,250,265 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trevena by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after buying an additional 574,997 shares during the period. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

