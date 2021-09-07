TrezarCoin Market Cap Tops $373,772.52 (TZC)

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One TrezarCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. TrezarCoin has a market capitalization of $373,772.52 and approximately $207.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrezarCoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,077.35 or 1.00192713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00048829 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.53 or 0.00907286 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.24 or 0.00459491 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.00323447 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00073790 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005287 BTC.

TrezarCoin Coin Profile

TZC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 260,311,050 coins and its circulating supply is 248,311,050 coins. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrezarCoin is trezarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

