Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2986 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Tri-Continental stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.80. 32,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,340. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $33.54. Tri-Continental has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $35.36.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tri-Continental stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.