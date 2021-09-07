Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

TSE stock opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.95) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Trinseo by 54.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trinseo by 11,453.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

