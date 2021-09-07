Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,457 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Trinseo worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 54.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 11,453.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo stock opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.95) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.61%.

TSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. upped their price target on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.