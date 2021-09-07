Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) Shares Down 2.9%

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.70. 89,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 698,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05.

Get Troika Media Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Troika Media Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Troika Media Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Troika Media Group, Inc a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.