TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $9.34 million and approximately $179,871.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueFeedBack alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00060872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.62 or 0.00149028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.80 or 0.00729501 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00043560 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFeedBack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFeedBack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.