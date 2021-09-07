TrueFi Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $68.00 million and $55.09 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00060134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00148128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.75 or 0.00740269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00043537 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

