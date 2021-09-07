Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Market Cap Reaches $394.88 Million

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 31% against the dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $394.88 million and $155.58 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002434 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00059647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00131252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00180390 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.06 or 0.07175586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,976.02 or 1.00469283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.91 or 0.00893806 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,951,186 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

