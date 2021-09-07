TrustToken Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $529,282.00 (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. TrustToken has a total market capitalization of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustToken coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustToken has traded 45.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00060844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00145391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $344.36 or 0.00734991 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00042728 BTC.

TrustToken Profile

TrustToken (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io . The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrustToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

