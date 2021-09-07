TTC 24 Hour Volume Hits $67.00 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One TTC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, BitForex and Bibox. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00060128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00149694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.77 or 0.00742679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00044475 BTC.

About TTC

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit, Bibox and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

