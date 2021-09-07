Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Tufin Software Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.67). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a negative net margin of 31.84%.

TUFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a market cap of $405.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

