Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.

TUFN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

NYSE:TUFN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,567. The stock has a market cap of $404.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.57. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 791,187 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 223.2% during the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 395,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 273,238 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 201.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 219,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 79.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 193,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. 35.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

