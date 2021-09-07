Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.
TUFN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.
NYSE:TUFN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,567. The stock has a market cap of $404.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.57. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 791,187 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 223.2% during the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 395,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 273,238 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 201.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 219,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 79.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 193,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. 35.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tufin Software Technologies
Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.
