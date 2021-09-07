TUI (LON:TUI) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TUI. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 249.17 ($3.26).

TUI stock opened at GBX 306.04 ($4.00) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 332.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 383.48. The company has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.33. TUI has a 12 month low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

