TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TUIFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.50.

OTCMKTS:TUIFY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.09. 32,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,702. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.86. TUI has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

