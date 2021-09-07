Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TUP shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TUP opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.