TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Hits New 1-Year High at $114.00

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 114 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.47), with a volume of 332178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.50 ($1.46).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 111.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 109.40.

Get TwentyFour Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.