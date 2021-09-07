Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,951 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,905 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.9% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $5,248,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $181.46. 178,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,023,105. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $329.74 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.74 and its 200-day moving average is $181.64.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

