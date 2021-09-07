Twin Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,016 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 0.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,258,000 after purchasing an additional 349,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Home Depot by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,462,577,000 after acquiring an additional 314,841 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Home Depot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after acquiring an additional 520,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,855,000 after acquiring an additional 260,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.24. The company had a trading volume of 90,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,038. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $348.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.81 and a 200 day moving average of $312.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

