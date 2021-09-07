Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $371,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.41.

NFLX traded up $20.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $610.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,112. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $598.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $535.21 and its 200-day moving average is $521.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $270.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

