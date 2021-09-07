Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $8.45 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,965 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 0.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $243.64. 53,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,132. The stock has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $143.38 and a one year high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

