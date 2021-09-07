Twin Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.9% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO stock traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $562.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,685. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $401.07 and a one year high of $571.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

