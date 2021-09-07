Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 107,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

LLY traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $258.15. The company had a trading volume of 31,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

