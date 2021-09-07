Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,020 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 0.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,554 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $971,046,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 130.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after acquiring an additional 843,371 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $3.22 on Tuesday, reaching $448.86. 13,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,562. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $454.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.66. The company has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

