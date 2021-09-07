Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,083 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,028,498,000 after purchasing an additional 252,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,150,000 after purchasing an additional 658,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $96.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,699,394. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $187.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.69.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

