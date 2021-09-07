Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,932 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,764 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.0% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,431 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 104,448 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $3,721,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 34,815 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 51,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,186 shares of company stock worth $956,254 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,328,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $227.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

