TZP Strategies Acquisition (NASDAQ:TZPS) Trading Down 0.1%

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 287,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 571% from the average daily volume of 42,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TZPS. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $9,397,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,320,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the second quarter worth $6,360,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,311,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,855,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

