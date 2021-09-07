Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) is SW Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

SW Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Ubiquiti makes up approximately 11.9% of SW Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. SW Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ubiquiti worth $31,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,226,000 after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 991.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after buying an additional 116,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

UI stock traded down $5.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.21. The company had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,989. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.75 and a 12-month high of $401.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.64.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.55 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total value of $521,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 89.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

