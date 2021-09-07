UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RHHBY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $46.42 target price on shares of Roche and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

RHHBY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,415. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average is $44.85. Roche has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roche by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Roche by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Roche by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 100,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in Roche by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Roche by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

