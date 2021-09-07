UCA Coin Price Tops $0.0010 (UCA)

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. One UCA Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. UCA Coin has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $13,065.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00059341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00130818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.00181809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.57 or 0.07132998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,836.77 or 0.99889114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.51 or 0.00884026 BTC.

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,321,553,772 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,825,148 coins. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin . The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

Buying and Selling UCA Coin

