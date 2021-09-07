UGAS (UGAS) Trading 9.3% Lower This Week

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. UGAS has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $935,788.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS coin can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00060128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00149694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.77 or 0.00742679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00044475 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

