Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Stock Price Up 39.2%

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY)’s share price was up 39.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.81. Approximately 90 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UEHPY. Investec downgraded shares of Ultra Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.39 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.39.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

About Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY)

Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc engages in design, development, and manufacture of electronic and software technologies for defense, security, transport, and energy applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land. The Aerospace & Infrastructure segment provides solutions to the aerospace, rail, energy, and nuclear markets.

