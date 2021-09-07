UMA Price Down 12% Over Last 7 Days (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. One UMA coin can now be bought for about $11.37 or 0.00024087 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $713.74 million and approximately $80.73 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UMA has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00061658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00156263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00045602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $345.26 or 0.00731223 BTC.

About UMA

UMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,689,795 coins and its circulating supply is 62,757,143 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

