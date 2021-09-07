Umbrella Network (UMB) Reaches One Day Volume of $679,086.00

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and $679,086.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00058525 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009445 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.