Unido EP 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $458,033.00 (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. During the last week, Unido EP has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000506 BTC on exchanges. Unido EP has a market cap of $9.32 million and $458,033.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00063610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00141236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.57 or 0.00195169 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.30 or 0.07611422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,120.47 or 1.00198101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.32 or 0.00919887 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,121,741 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

