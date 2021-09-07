Unido EP (UDO) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 21.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Unido EP has a market cap of $7.79 million and $662,714.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00059740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00128990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00178629 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.23 or 0.07207189 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,734.46 or 1.00778175 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.49 or 0.00900268 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,121,741 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars.

