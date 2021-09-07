Unifi Protocol DAO Trading Down 21.2% Over Last Week (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $10.21 or 0.00021900 BTC on major exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $47.56 million and approximately $46.56 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00079478 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002619 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015269 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.67 or 0.00327493 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00041383 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00013094 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,659,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

