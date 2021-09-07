UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $453.78 Million

Equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will announce sales of $453.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $455.00 million and the lowest is $452.32 million. UniFirst reported sales of $428.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million.

NYSE UNF opened at $229.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $160.70 and a 1-year high of $258.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 723.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,645,000 after buying an additional 340,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1,042.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,895,000 after buying an additional 194,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $539,198,000 after buying an additional 97,265 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 748,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,460,000 after buying an additional 96,118 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 679,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,390,000 after buying an additional 70,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

