Unifty Hits One Day Trading Volume of $79,610.00 (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $26.74 million and $79,610.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unifty has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for $22.70 or 0.00047395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00057566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00127072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00175740 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.22 or 0.07888939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,392.69 or 1.01044097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.77 or 0.00886924 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,134 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

