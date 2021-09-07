UniMex Network Trading Up 34.4% Over Last Week (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $7.22 million and approximately $184,471.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,049,988 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

