Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Increased by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 2.6% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 25,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 97.9% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.43. The company had a trading volume of 97,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.66 and a 200 day moving average of $219.79. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

