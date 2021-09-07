Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $214.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

