uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Million

Analysts forecast that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will report $3.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.00 million and the lowest is $1.30 million. uniQure reported sales of $1.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year sales of $483.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $464.00 million to $565.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $127.33 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $286.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The business had revenue of $463.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.65 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $212,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,679.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $27,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,450 shares of company stock worth $696,149 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in uniQure by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after buying an additional 1,421,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,394,000 after buying an additional 98,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 20,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in uniQure by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after buying an additional 45,265 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after buying an additional 25,718 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97. uniQure has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $52.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

