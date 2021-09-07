Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.45

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 18677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 659.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. Analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth $88,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.