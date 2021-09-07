UnlimitedIP (UIP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.84 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $11.84 million and approximately $892,698.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00064231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00016907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.96 or 0.00148692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00045967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.47 or 0.00746737 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

