UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Hits $0.0078 on Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $10.45 million and $987,823.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00060359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00148104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.50 or 0.00729431 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00043068 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UIP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

